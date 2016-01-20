FRANKFURT Jan 20 German industrial biotech
group Brain AG on Wednesday set a price range of 9 euros to 12
euros per share for its initial public offering (IPO), hoping to
raise up to 48.3 million euros ($52.60 million) before its
planned first day of share trading on Feb. 9.
Brain said in a statement it planned to offer 3.5 million
newly issued shares from a capital increase and up to 525,000
shares from a potential over-allotment.
The total offer volume would be 36.2 million to 48.3 million
euros, including over-allotment, with the subscription period
running from Thursday to Feb. 3.
No less than 10 per cent of the offer shares would be
reserved for retail investors, Brain said, adding that if all
shares were placed, the company would have a free float of 24.5
percent.
Brain's flotation would make it the first biotech IPO in
Germany in more than nine years after cancer drug developer
Wilex.
The company, which has done development work for firms
including Henkel and Evonik, had said it
was eyeing a significant double-digit million euro amount in IPO
proceeds and hoped to be valued at around 200 million euros.
Among its various unconventional projects, it is genetically
engineering bacteria that metabolise carbon dioxide from flue
gas into chemical raw materials.
It breeds cell cultures from cats' taste buds to help
Symrise develop pet food ingredients and it is also
working on microbes that could make lubricant ingredients out of
sewage or that may replace hazardous cyanide leaching in mining
of precious metals.
The firm, controlled by the German Putsch family behind
Recaro aircraft seats and strollers and Munich-based investment
firm MIG, plans to use IPO proceeds to expand from mainly doing
commercial research for others into production and marketing of
its own enzymes and microbes.
ODDO Seydler is lead manager of the transaction, Brain said.
