Aug 28 Brain Force Holding AG : * Says 9M revenue EUR 5.11 million versus EUR 7.28 million year ago * Says 9M EBIT EUR -0.61 million versus EUR 0.19 million year ago * Says 9M net income EUR 1.09 million versus EUR 2.18 million year ago * Says 9M EBITDA of EUR -0.57 million versus EUR 0.25 million in 9M 2013 * Says for FY 2013/14 expects revenue and operating result increase * * Source text-bit.ly/1qLU4oo * Further company coverage