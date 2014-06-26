June 26 Brain Force Holding AG :
* Says announces disposal of substantial holdings
* Intends to sell holdings in Brain Force Software Gmbh and
Brain Force S.P.A.
to Cegeka Groep N.V.
* Says purchase price that the company will receive will amount
to
approximately EUR 24 million
* Says closing of the transaction is expected by end of 2014
* Says based on the EBIT-figure as of 30 September 2014 the
purchase price
might be subject to an adjustment
* Says Michael Hofer, CEO of company, to presumably resign as
member of
executive board until end of April 2015 and leave company
* Says in the future, Michael Hofer will be an executive within
Cegeka
Group
