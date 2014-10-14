PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 17
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 14 BRAIN FORCE Holding AG
* Says Pierer Group has informed BRAIN FORCE Holding, that it intends to merge Cross Industries AG into BRAIN FORCE Holding AG
* Says realization of transaction is expected in first half of 2015 Source text: bit.ly/11hCRhF Further company coverage:
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.