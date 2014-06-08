TEL AVIV, June 8 BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics
, a developer of adult stem cell technologies for
neurodegenerative diseases, has appointed Tony Fiorino as its
chief executive officer.
Fiorino, 46, helped manage a healthcare equity fund and
served as a consultant to biotechnology and pharmaceutical
companies. Previously, he founded EnzymeRx, a company that
acquired a late-stage, pre-clinical biologic, where he led the
development of the compound through clinical trials and
subsequent sale to 3SBio.
"His diverse experience and successful track record attest
to a deep understanding of the key aspects of biopharmaceutical
development - clinical, regulatory, and financial," BrainStorm
President Chaim Lebovits said in a statement.
In April the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the
start of a mid-stage clinical trial of BrainStorm's adult stem
cell treatment for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
(ALS).
On Friday the company said it enrolled its first patient for
the Phase II trial at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
The trial is also being conducted at the University of
Massachusetts Memorial Hospital in Worcester and the Mayo Clinic
in Minnesota.
Last week BrainStorm presented interim results from its
Phase IIa ALS trial conducted at Hadassah Medical Center in
Jerusalem. It said the positive safety and preliminary efficacy
results observed in this study are consistent with results
observed in the company's previous Phase I/II trial.
ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a progressive
neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain
and spinal cord.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)