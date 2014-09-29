TEL AVIV, Sept 29 BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., an Israeli developer of adult stem cell treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, said its stock has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Trading will begin on Sept. 30, the company said.

BrainStorm is conducting clinical trials of its adult stem cell treatment in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). (Reporting by Tova Cohen)