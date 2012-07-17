JERUSALEM, July 17 BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics
, a developer of adult stem cell technologies, said on
Tuesday it will sell 19.8 million shares of its common stock at
29 cents each.
Net proceeds will reach about $5.75 million, or $4.78
million after various expenses are deducted, the Israel-based
company said.
Investors will also receive warrants to purchase some 14.9
million shares of BrainStorm's stock -- for every share of stock
purchased in the offering investors will receive a warrant to
buy 0.75 shares of stock. The warrants have an exercise price of
29 cents a share for a term of 30 months.
The offering is expected to close on or around July 20 and
BrainStorm said it will not hold any additional closings in
connection with the offering.
BrainStorm noted it plans to use the proceeds for clinical
trials in the United States and Israel, research and development
and other corporate purposes.
Its shares were down 8.6 percent at 27 cents in morning
trading in New York.
BrainStorm is developing NurOwn for the treatment of
amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's
Disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects
nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year granted
orphan drug designation to NurOwn. The FDA's orphan drug
programme encourages the development of treatments for rare
diseases by providing financial incentives.
Data from the first ALS patients in a clinical trial treated
with its adult stem cell therapy did not show significant side
effects and the treatment has so far proven to be safe, the
company said in January.