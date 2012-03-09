JOHANNESBURG, March 9 South African investment firm Brait said on Friday had entered into a transaction alongside the founder and senior management to acquire the entire issued share capital of Iceland Food Group.

Brait said in a statement that its stake would be 19 percent and that the investment cost it 80 million pounds.

Iceland now operates over 700 stores across the United Kingdom and reported year-end sales of 2.4 billion pounds to the end of March 2011. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard)