JOHANNESBURG, Sept 11 South African investment
house Brait SE is to raise 350 million pounds ($541
million) via a convertible bond to fund acquisitions, it said on
Friday, putting its shares on course for their biggest one-day
fall in nearly a year.
Brait, which owns gym chain Virgin Active and Britain's
clothing retailer New Look, is aiming to set the conversion
price at a premium of between 30 percent and 35 percent to the
current price.
Shares in the company, which is also listed in Luxembourg
, fell 7.3 percent to 130.76 rand, on track for their
biggest daily percentage fall since November last year.
The 2020 bonds are expected to carry a coupon of between
2.25 percent and 2.75 percent, which will be payable twice a
year, Brait said, adding that the final terms would be released
later on Friday.
The company ditched the private equity business model four
years ago by issuing more publicly owned shares. But it has
stuck with its strategy of investing in private companies,
including British supermarket chain Iceland Foods and South
Africa's Premier Foods, the biggest maker of local staples such
as maize meal and bread.
($1 = 0.6472 pounds)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng. Editing by Jane Merriman)