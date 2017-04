Oct 22 Brait Se :

* Unaudited interim results for the six months ended Sept 30, 2014 and preference dividend declaration

* Preference share dividend of R94.9 million (474.70 cents per share) for six months ended Sept 30, 2014 declared on Oct 16, 2014

* 8.8 pct increase in NAV per share to R34.75 for six month period ended sept Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: