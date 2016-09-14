BRIEF-Shanghai Shibei Hi-Tech to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26, B shares on June 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.02 yuan(before tax)/A share and $0.002906/B share for 2016 to shareholders
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 14 South African investment heavyweight Brait SE intends to seek a premium listing in London to boost its profile and tap deeper pools of capital, it said on Wednesday.
Brait, the owner of gym chain Virgin Active and UK budget clothes retailer New Look, said it would also move its head office to the United Kingdom from Malta. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Clarke)
May 22 Australia shares rose on Monday and looked set to break a three-session losing streak, as gains in financials, metals and energy companies bolstered the index.