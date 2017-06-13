JOHANNESBURG, June 13 South Africa's Brait SE
reported a hefty 43 percent fall in full-year net asset
value (NAV) on Tuesday, weighed down by unfavourable currency
movements and a weak showing at New Look, its British no-frills
clothing chain.
Brait, which also owns gym chain Virgin Active and British
supermarket Iceland Foods, said NAV totalled 39.5 billion
rand($3.45 billion), or 78.15 rand per share in the year to end
March.
That was down from 70 billion rand, or 136.3 cents a year
earlier.
NAV is a performance measure for investment companies that
reflects the value of underlying assets excluding liabilities.
Brait has been under pressure in recent months as a weaker
British pound eat into earnings measured in rand while weak
consumer demand and tough competition in the UK' high street has
weighed on one of its biggest profit sources, New Look.
Brait slashed the carrying value of its New Look, which
competes with the River Island and H&M, by about 80 percent to
7.1 billion rand.
That means New Look's contribution to Brait's group NAV fell
to 15 percent from about 45 percent a year earlier.
"The promotion-led market in the UK and certain womenswear
product challenges meant New Look had to discount more than
planned to maintain inventories at a healthy level, impacting
margins," Brait said in a statement.
($1 = 12.7686 rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Jason Neely)