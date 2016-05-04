SAO PAULO May 3 Brazilian Prosecutor-General Rodrigo Janot has asked the Supreme Court to open an investigation of President Dilma Rousseff as part of a massive corruption investigation involving state-run oil firm Petrobras , Globo News reported on Tuesday.

The lower house of Congress voted to impeach Rousseff on unrelated charges of breaking budgetary laws last month and the Senate must now decide whether to open a trial, at which point she would be suspended from office. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Sandra Maler)