Feb 22 Sysco Corp, the largest U.S. food
distributor, said it will buy London-based food distributor
Brakes Group from Bain Capital Private Equity in a transaction
valued at about $3.1 billion to strengthen its presence in
Europe.
The deal, which is expected to immediately add to earnings,
includes the repayment of about $2.3 billion of Brakes' debt,
Sysco said in a statement..
Brakes Group, which has operations in the United Kingdom,
Ireland, France, Sweden, Spain, Belgium and Luxembourg, will
operate as a standalone company within Sysco.
Sysco dropped its 18-month long pursuit of smaller rival US
Foods last year after the Federal Trade Commission
won a lawsuit to block the $3.5 billion deal.
Bain Capital bought privately-held Brakes for about 1.3
billion pounds ($1.83 billion) in 2007.
The combined company is expected to generate annualized
sales of about $55 billion.
Deutsche Bank Securities advised Sysco, while Freshfields
Bruckhaus Deringer LLP and Ernst & Young LLP acted as legal and
due diligence advisers.
Goldman Sachs International and Baker & McKenzie LLP acted
as financial and legal advisers to Bain Capital Private Equity
and Brakes Group.
($1 = 0.7104 pounds)
