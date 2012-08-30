KIGALI Aug 30 Rwandan brewer Bralirwa
reported a 45 percent rise in first-half net profit, driven by
higher prices for its beer brands and soft drinks, and predicted
further growth for the rest of the year.
The company, 75 percent-owned by Heineken, cited a
growing market and a favourable exchange rate of the Rwandan
franc against the euro for the earnings growth in the face of
increasing competition.
Net profit for the first six months rose to 7.9 billion
francs ($13 billion).
"I do not see any reason why the current trend should not
continue, even with the competition we have," managing director
Jonathan Hall told reporters on Thursday.
"I have mentioned the forex effect of the significant
depreciation of the euro against the Rwandan Franc, which is
very significant and I think is likely to continue."
He said the company would retain its policy of rigorous cost
control, and said the biggest threats to the brewer's business
were from outside East Africa, the euro and the slowing down of
the economy in China.
Bralirwa is Rwanda's oldest brewery with rights to produce
brands such as Guinness and Amstel. It also produces branded
soft drinks such as Coca-Cola.
($1 = 611.0606 RWF)
