KIGALI, April 28 Rwandan brewer Bralirwa
said on Thursday its pretax profit fell 49 percent to
8.25 billion francs ($11.13 million) in 2015, hurt by a
depreciation of the local currency.
It said total revenue rose 6 percent to 84.1 billion francs,
while its earnings per share fell to 6.91 francs from 11.08
francs in 2014.
"When you are in an operation such as ours which is very,
very exposed to exchange rates because we import so much of our
packaging materials, managing depreciating exchange rates is not
in our control," Bralirwa managing director Jonathan Hall told
reporters on Thursday.
The company, 75 percent-owned by Heineken said it
expects to launch a 6 million euro plastic bottling line on May
6.
Bralirwa is Rwanda's oldest brewery with rights to produce
brands such as Amstel. It also produces branded soft drinks such
as Coca-Cola.
It said it had proposed a dividend per share payment of 5
francs, down from 7.50 francs in 2014.
($1 = 741.0000 Rwandan francs)
(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Writing by George
Obulutsa, editing by David Evans)