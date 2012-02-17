* Final bids for Brambles' Recall unit due Feb. 22-sources

* Apollo, Onex, THL remain in the process-sources

* Recall likely valued at more than $2 bln-sources

By Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim

NEW YORK, Feb 17 Private equity groups Apollo Global Management LLC and Onex Corp are expected to submit final bids next week for the $2.2 billion U.S unit of Australia's Brambles Ltd, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Brambles, the world's top pallet supplier, had short-listed four buyout firms - Apollo, Onex, Carlyle Group LP and Thomas H. Lee Partners LP - for the sale of its U.S. document management unit, Recall, after receiving initial bids in December, the people said, adding that final bids are due on Feb. 22.

Carlyle Group has since dropped out of the race, two of the people said.

THL is still involved in the auction, three people said. The firm will decide if it will carry on with the process next week, one of the people said.

Two of the people said THL was inclined not to go through to the end as it took a dim view of Recall's cash flows and its ability to exit later, even as it saw some attractive areas, such as in document destruction.

Spokespeople for Brambles and Onex were not immediately available for comment while Apollo, Carlyle and THL declined to comment.

Brambles values the Recall business at around $2.2 billion, more than 9 times its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of some $240 million, according to the people familiar with the matter.

Brambles said in November the Recall sale was predicated on international debt markets being sufficiently stable to enable bidders to secure finance.

The proceeds from a Recall divestment will be used by Brambles to invest in pooling and reduce debt. The company has announced a $550 million capital investment plan for its pallet operations in 2012-2013.

Recall is the latest Brambles business to be put on the block. As it scaled back its presence as a global conglomerate, the company also sold its waste management, material handling and other businesses over the last five years to focus on its core business - pallet and container pooling services.

Recall has some 80,000 customers worldwide, operating in over 20 countries and providing storage, retrieval and destruction of digital and physical documents, according to its website.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS AG are advising Brambles on the sale. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim in New York. Editing by Gunna Dickson)