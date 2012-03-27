* Sees decision on sale of Recall unit in 4-8 weeks

* Sale originally expected by end-March

* Says in advanced talks with bidders

SYDNEY, March 28 Australia's Brambles Ltd , the world's top pallet supplier, said on Wednesday talks for the sale of its U.S. document management business, which is valued at around $2 billion, would take one to two months longer than expected.

Brambles said advanced talks were continuing with potential bidders, but did not name them. In January, sources said it had short-listed four buyout firms including Carlyle Group and Apollo Global Management for the deal..

When it announced the sale last August, part of a series deals to offload non-core assets, Brambles said it expected to finalise a sale by end-March..

The proceeds from a Recall divestment would be used to reduce debt. The company has announced a $550 million capital investment plan for its pallet operations in 2012-2013.

Recall is the latest Brambles business to be put on the block. As it scaled back its presence as a global conglomerate, the company also sold its waste management, material handling and other businesses over the past five years to focus on its core business - pallet and container pooling services.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS AG are advising Brambles on the sale.