MELBOURNE, June 4 Australia's Brambles Ltd
, the world's leading pallet supplier, said on Monday it
has decided not to sell its $2 billion Recall information
management business because of choppy markets and low offers,
ending a 10-month sale process.
Sources told Reuters previously Brambles had held talks with
document destruction company Shred-it and Ohio-based Cintas Corp
about Recall.
Earlier in the year, several private equity firms, including
Apollo Global Management, Thomas H. Lee Partners and
Onex Corp, considered buying Recall, but their interest
cooled due to a substantial valuation gap, sources said.
"Amid challenging capital markets conditions, and following
complex negotiations, offers from bidders for Recall did not
reflect its value or offer sufficient certainty," Brambles said
in a statement.
After deciding to retain the business, Brambles also said it
will undertake a 1-for-20 pro rata entitlement offer to raise
A$448 million ($432 million) at A$6.05 per share, a discount of
10.9 percent to the last closing share price. It will use the
proceeds to retire debt.