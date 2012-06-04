* Choppy markets, low offers behind decision to scrap sale
* Plans to raise $432 mln in equity at 10.9 pct discount
* Failed Recall sale results in pretax costs of $25 mln
* Shares on 3-day trading halt due to fund-raising
By Victoria Thieberger
MELBOURNE, June 4 Australia's Brambles Ltd
, the world's biggest pallet supplier, said on Monday it
was scrapping a planned sale of its $2 billion Recall
information management business because of low offers, adding to
a long list of deals pulled due to choppy markets.
At least five large Asian IPOs were postponed or pulled last
week, including the $3 billion listing of motor sport racing
company Formula One in Singapore, as the euro zone crisis and
slowing growth in China rattle financial markets.
Brambles said it will instead raise A$448 million ($432
million) in equity to retire debt after it abandoned the
10-month sale process for Recall that had attracted trade and
private equity suitors.
"Things have changed as far as funding markets are
concerned, but the quality of the business hasn't changed," said
Ausbil Dexia Chief Executive Paul Xiradis. Ausbil, which has
A$11 billion in funds under management, holds Brambles shares.
"They couldn't get the figure they would have been happy
with, so retaining it is the right option. Plus it would have
been dilutive by them selling it," he said.
The Recall sale process had been extended at least once, and
Brambles said as far back as November that the sale would depend
on international debt markets being sufficiently stable to
enable bidders to secure finance.
"Amid challenging capital markets conditions, and following
complex negotiations, offers from bidders for Recall did not
reflect its value or offer sufficient certainty," Brambles
Chairman Graham Kraehe said in a statement.
PRIVATE EQUITY AMONG THE SUITORS
Brambles had valued the Recall business at around $2.2
billion, more than 9 times its earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of some $240 million.
Sources told Reuters last month that Brambles had held talks
with document destruction company Shred-it and Ohio-based Cintas
Corp about Recall, but they also said negotiations were
dragging out as investors shied away from Brambles' price
expectations.
Earlier in the year, several private equity firms, including
Apollo Global Management, Thomas H. Lee Partners and
Onex Corp, considered buying Recall but their interest
cooled, also due to a substantial gap in valuations, sources
said.
Brambles said it will undertake a 1-for-20 pro rata
entitlement offer to raise A$448 million ($432 million) at
A$6.05 per share, a discount of 10.9 percent to Friday's closing
share price.
The stock is on a three-day trading halt pending the fund
raising. It fell 6 percent in May, in line with a slide in
Australian shares which have been battered by euro zone
debt woes and which were down 1.8 percent on Monday.
The fresh capital for Brambles would keep debt levels
comfortably within the company's conservative gearing levels,
Ausbil Dexia's Xiradis said.
The company also reaffirmed its 2012 fiscal year underlying
profit guidance of $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion although that
excludes pretax costs of about $25 million for the failed Recall
sale.
Recall has some 80,000 customers worldwide, operating in
over 20 countries and providing storage, retrieval and
destruction of digital and physical documents, according to its
website.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS AG
advised Brambles on the sale process.