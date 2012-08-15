(Corrects profit guidance in third paragraph)

Aug 16 Australia's Brambles, the world's biggest supplier of pallets, on Thursday said net profit rose 22 percent in the year ended June, helped by stronger sales and margins in its U.S. business, but still fell short of market expectations.

The company, which owns and manages pallets, crates and containers for transport and storage purposes, said net profit was $574.9 million, short of a forecast of $593.6 million in a Thomson Reuters poll of five analysts.

Underlying profit rose 18 percent from a year ago to $1.01 billion. Brambles said under adjusted exchange rates the figure was $1.06 billion, in line with its guidance for the adjusted figure of $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion.

Brambles said it expected underlying profit to rise between 4 percent and 10 percent in 2013.

Net profits rose due to a strong improvement in sales and margins in its U.S. pallet business. Brambles provides services for some of the world's biggest consumer brand products.

It will pay a final dividend of 13 Australian cents per share, unchanged from the same period in 2011.

In June, Brambles scrapped a planned sale of its $2 billion Recall information management business due to low offers.

Shares in the company closed at A$6.43 on Wednesday, having lost nearly 10 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by John Mair and Ed Davies)