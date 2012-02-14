* Full-year pretax profit up 41 pct

Feb 14 British industrial services group Brammer Plc posted a 41 percent jump in full-year pretax profit on strong demand, and said it planned to increase its final dividend.

The company also said the integration of recently acquired Buck & Hickman was proceeding according to the plan, with the market opportunity "significantly" larger than previous estimates.

"2012 will be another economically challenging year but early trading has started well and we are deriving additional benefits from the acquisition of Buck & Hickman," Chairman David Dunn said in a statement.

In September, Brammer said it would buy Buck & Hickman, a leading operator in the fragmented UK tools & general maintenance market, for 27.6 million pounds.

Brammer, a distributor of industrial maintenance, repair and overhaul products, said 2011 pretax profit was 29 million pounds ($45.8 million), up from 20.6 million pounds, a year ago.

Revenue rose 22 percent to 571.5 million pounds.

The company plans to increase its final dividend by 27.3 percent to 8.4 pence.

The supplier of industrial products such as gearboxes, belts, pulleys, and bearings to the construction, metals and auto sectors also said its board chairman Dunn will not stand for re-election at the annual general meeting in May.