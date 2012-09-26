BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $142 million as of June 5 versus $144 million as of June 2
Sept 26 Brand Energy And Infrastructure Services Inc : * Moody's changes brand's rating outlook to stable; assigns b2 to proposed
senior secured bank debt
June 6 Multi Packaging Solutions International Ltd: