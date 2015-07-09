July 9 California-based investment advisory firm Brandes Investment Partners LP announced the appointment of Anita Krishnamoorthy as director of Brandes Asia on Wednesday.

Based in Singapore and with 15 years in the industry, Krishnamoorthy will focus on investment research and business development in Asia.

She served most recently as a fund manager in the Singapore branch of Value Partners Group Ltd, a Hong Kong-based asset management company. (Reporting by Natalie Grover)