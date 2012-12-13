Dec 13 Brandywine Operating Partnership L.P. on Wednesday sold $250 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan, and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BRANDYWINE OPERATING PARTNERSHIP L.P. AMT $250 MLN COUPON 3.95 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.273 FIRST PAY 08/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 4.037 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/18/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 235 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS CALL N/A