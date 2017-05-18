BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services says shareholders approve amalgamation with unit of Total Energy Services
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces shareholder approval of amalgamation with subsidiary of Total Energy Services Inc.
SAO PAULO May 18 Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Thursday that seven of its executives and its parent company J&F Investimentos had signed plea agreements with prosecutors regarding the country's widest-ever corruption probe.
In a securities filing on Thursday, JBS said the executives will pay a 225 million reais ($67 million) fine.
($1 = 3.3685 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Christian Plumb and Sandra Maler)
* Instagram stories crushes Snapchat with 250 million daily active users - CNBC