BRIEF-Tucows says co and units entered amendment to credit agreement
* Tucows inc says on june 6, 2017, co and units entered into first amendment to first amended and restated credit agreement
SAO PAULO, March 22 Brasil Foods' fourth-quarter net profit fell 66 percent from a year earlier and missed analysts' expectations.
The world's largest poultry exporter said on Thursday that net income fell to 121 million reais ($66 million) from 360 million reais a year ago.
Estimates were for a net profit of 272 million reais, according to a Reuters poll of four analysts.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 4 percent to 920 million reais, missing a forecast of 1.00 billion reais in the Reuters survey.
* Great lakes graphite -entered battery materials market with shipment of two purchase orders to an international manufacturer of stationary battery systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: