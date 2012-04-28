* Net income falls to $81 million as feed costs jump
* Weak prices in Japan, Middle East lead to flat exports
* CFO sees pricing rebound as inventories come down
SAO PAULO, April 27 Brasil Foods, the
world's largest poultry exporter, posted a 60 percent drop in
first-quarter net income from a year earlier as feed costs rose
and export revenue stagnated on Middle East unrest and high
inventories in Japan.
Chief Financial Officer Leopoldo Saboya said prices in those
markets bottomed out in January and February and appeared to be
recovering, helped by the reopening of markets in Iraq and Iran.
"We see the oversupply falling and prices are beginning to
react," Saboya told journalists at an earnings press conference.
The company said in a Friday securities filing that
first-quarter net income fell to 153 million reais ($81 million)
from 383 million reais a year earlier.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, also
fell, by 35 percent to 532 million reais, as the cost of raw
materials such as corn and milk rose and revenue growth slowed.
Net operating revenue grew 5 percent from the first quarter
of 2011, less than the 13 percent year-on-year increase in the
fourth quarter, due to flat export revenues and disappointing
growth in Brazil's domestic market, Saboya said.