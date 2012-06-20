June 20 BRF-Brasil Foods SA on Wednesday added $250 million of senior notes in a reopening of an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The sale took place in the 144a private placement market. BB Securities, HSBC, Itau, and Santander were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BRASIL FOODS AMT $250 MLN COUPON 5.875 PCT MATURITY 06/06/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 102.839 FIRST PAY 12/06/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/26/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 385.3 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A