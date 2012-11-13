SAO PAULO Nov 13 Brasil Foods, the world's largest poultry exporter, on Tuesday estimated its revenue will grow by 10 percent to 12 percent in 2013.

"We have an optimistic view for 2013," Chief Executive Jose Antonio Fay told investors and journalists at an event at the BM&FBovespa exchange in Sao Paulo, adding the company plans to invest 2 billion reais ($975 million) next year.

Brazil Foods shares rose 2.5 percent to 37.31 reais in early trading in Sao Paulo.

The Sao Paulo-based company has raised prices for its products in Brazil between 4 percent and 4.5 percent to help cover rising costs, Leopoldo Saboya, vice president of finance and investor relations said at the same event.

On Monday, Brazil Foods said third-quarter profit fell 75 percent to 91 million reais ($44 million) from a year earlier as higher prices for corn, soybeans and other grains used as animal feed caused costs to rise.