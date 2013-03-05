SAO PAULO, March 5 BRF Brasil Foods SA , the world's largest poultry exporter, expects capital spending this year to remain largely unchanged from 2012, executives said at an event on Tuesday.

Investment excluding spending on assets in the field - such as land and animals - should total 2 billion reais ($1.02 billion) "or less" this year, compared with 1.987 billion reais in 2012, Chief Financial Officer Leopoldo Saboya told investors at an event. He also said that recent gains in the global cost of grains should lose steam throughout the year.