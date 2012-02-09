SAO PAULO Feb 9 Tourism company Brasil
Travel Turismo on Thursday asked Brazilian regulators to cancel
its request to become a publicly-listed company, ending plans
for an initial public offering, according to a securities
filing.
The IPO, in which the São Paulo-based company originally
aimed to raise as much as 1.45 billion reais ($842 million),
floundered due to lack of investor demand, International
Financing Review said on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge
of the situation.
The Brasil Travel deal could have been the first IPO in
Brazil this year. The investment banking units of Credit Suisse
Group, Barclays Plc, Flow Corretora and Banco
Santander were advising on the transaction.