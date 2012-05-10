* CEO sees decision this year on new plant or joint venture
* Cost of crude oil-based feedstock hurting profitability
* Profit fell 50 percent in Q1; shares hit four-month low
By Carolina Marcondes and Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, May 10 Brazilian petrochemicals
company Braskem is looking to switch its U.S.
polypropylene plants onto feedstock from shale gas as the cost
of crude oil derivatives hurts profits.
Chief Executive Carlos Fadigas said on Thursday the company
is nearing a decision on whether to build its own plant
processing propane from natural gas or form a joint venture with
a guarantee to buy the project's output.
"The decision should be made this year," Fadigas told
reporters at a press conference to discuss first-quarter
results, declining to estimate the possible investment.
Braskem, the largest petrochemicals company in Latin
America, posted a 50 percent drop in quarterly profit on
Thursday, due to weak global demand for its plastic resin
products and high prices for its crude-based raw materials.
A rocky economic outlook in Europe and weak recovery in the
United States has weighed on plastics prices, while unrest in
the Middle East bolstered crude prices, squeezing profits for
petrochemical processors like Braskem.
The company's net income fell to 152 million reais ($77
million) in the first quarter, according to a securities filing.
Braskem shares dropped 4.7 percent in Sao Paulo
trade to a four-month low on the results.
First-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA,
fell 14 percent from a year earlier to 787 million reais. EBITDA
as a share of net revenue, a measure of profitability known as
the EBITDA margin, slipped 2.9 percentage points to 9.6 percent.
Braskem bought Dow Chemical's polypropylene business
last year for $340 million, expanding its U.S. presence and
expanding possibilities for feedstocks other than the costly
crude-based naphtha.