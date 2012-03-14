* Sees 2012 investment down 18 pct from 2011 to $951 mln
* Lower capex underlines weak industrial investment
* Petrochemical company posts Q4 net loss of $112 mln
* Q4 results add to full-year 2011 loss
SAO PAULO, March 14 Brazil's Braskem
, Latin America's largest petrochemical
company, is cutting back on investments in 2012 after posting a
steep loss for 2011 due to rising competition from imports and
weak global demand for its plastic products.
Braskem expects capital expenditures to total 1.712 billion
reais ($951 million) this year, down 18 percent from 2011,
according to a Wednesday securities filing.
The cutback reinforces concerns about waning industrial
investment in Latin America's largest economy as companies
struggle with a strong currency and a global
slowdown.
Braskem, which is controlled by the Odebrecht construction
conglomerate, on Wednesday posted a net loss of 201 million
reais ($112 million) for the fourth quarter, compared with a
profit of 356 million reais a year earlier. The company's loss
for all of 2011 was 517 million reais.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, was
718 million reais in the fourth quarter, down 33 percent from a
year earlier. Weak sales volumes and slipping profit margins led
to an 8 percent drop in full-year EBITDA to 3.74 billion reais.
Braskem sells plastic resins used in food packaging and
consumer goods, sectors that have seen weaker demand growth in
markets such as the United States and Europe. And the company
relies on increasingly costly feedstock, such as crude
oil-derived naphtha.
In the Brazilian market, Braskem has suffered the fate of
many industrial peers, facing down a flood of imports made
cheaper by a stronger local currency.
Braskem said it reaped 400 million reais in cost savings
last year from the 2010 takeover of rival Quattor, 6 percent
above initial estimates. This year, the company hopes to boost
annual cost savings from the deal to 495 million reais.
Shares of Braskem were little changed in Sao Paulo trading
on Wednesday, slipping 0.06 percent to 15.43 reais.