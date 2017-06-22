BRASILIA, June 22 Braskem SA, Latin
America's largest petrochemical company, will invest $675
million to build a sixth U.S.-based polypropylene-production
plant, the company said on Wednesday.
Braskem expects to complete construction of the unit based
in La Porte, Texas, in the first quarter of 2020.
The plant will have capacity to produce 450,000 tonnes of
polypropylene per year, Braskem said in a statement.
Braskem shares are down nearly 7 percent in 2017 despite
hopes of stronger operating profits as traders have eyed
corruption investigations circling the petrochemical firm.
Braskem agreed to fines in Brazil and the United States to
settle charges that it schemed with one of its main
shareholders, Odebrecht SA, to bribe politicians and executives
in Brazil.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Angus MacSwan)