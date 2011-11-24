LIMA Nov 24 Petroperu would like to have a 20
percent stake in a $3 billion petrochemical project it may
build with Braskem (BAK.N) of Brazil, the head of the Peru's
state-owned oil refiner said on Thursday.
Luiz de Mendonca, executive vice president of Braskem
international, told reporters the plant could open in six or
seven years. The firms signed a memorandum of understanding on
Thursday to do a feasibility study of the project.
Leftist Peruvian President Ollanta Humala wants Petroperu
to start producing oil and valued-added products, and model
itself after successful state-run companies like Ecopetrol
ECO.CN in Colombia and Petrobras (PETR4.SA) in Brazil.
Unlisted Petroperu also plans to launch an initial public
offering for 20 percent of its stock on the Lima stock exchange
in April.
"The fact that we have natural gas reserves means we should
turn a natural resource into industrialized products,"
Petroperu chief Humberto Campodonico told reporters.
Campodonico's staff said a petrochemical plant, which could
turn natural gas into everything from fertilizer to explosives,
would generate exports of $1 billion a year, increase the value
of raw natural gas by a factor of 15, and employ about 5,000
people.
Petroperu refines, stores and sells oil and its
derivatives, competing with Spain's Repsol-YPF (REP.MC) in the
Peruvian market. It stopped producing oil in the 1990s during a
government drive to privatize various sectors of the economy.
Humala, a former radical who has largely governed as a
moderate since taking office in July, wants to exert greater
control over strategic resources, while continuing to court
foreign investment in the fast-growing economy.
(Reporting by Omar Mariluz, editing by Bernard Orr)