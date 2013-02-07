SAO PAULO Feb 7 Brazil's Braskem SA,
Latin America's largest petrochemical company, said on Thursday
it swung to a fourth-quarter profit of 275 million reais ($138
million) from a loss of 172 million reais a year earlier.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA,
nearly doubled from a year earlier to 1.399 billion reais,
according to a securities filing.
Braskem said it plans to invest 2.2 billion reais in 2013,
70 percent of which will go to maintenance and improvements to
productivity.