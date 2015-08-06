(Recasts with proposed new contract)
SAO PAULO Aug 6 Brazilian petrochemical giant
Braskem SA on Thursday reported a sharp jump in
quarterly profit, and its chief executive said it had proposed a
flexible new supply contract with state-run oil firm Petrobras
.
In a press conference to discuss Braskem's second-quarter
results, CEO Carlos Fadigas said the company had offered to buy
naphtha from Petrobras, its second-biggest shareholder, at a
price within 10 percent of the ARA international benchmark, but
the companies had not reached a deal.
Brazilian prosecutors last month charged executives at
engineering group Odebrecht SA, Braskem's biggest shareholder,
with paying bribes to Petrobras executives to secure a naphtha
contract that allegedly cost the oil giant billions of dollars.
Braskem, the biggest petrochemical firm in Latin America,
and Odebrecht have denied any wrongdoing, but Petrobras
confirmed irregularities in the process of approving the 2009
contract to supply Braskem with naphtha, the main raw material
for many of its plastic resins and other
products.
Fadigas made the comments after Braskem announced a sharp
jump in quarterly profit on Thursday due to surging exports
aided by a more favorable exchange rate and strong global prices
for plastic resins.
Braskem reported a second-quarter profit of 1.055 billion
reais ($300 million), up from 204 million reais a year ago,
according to a securities filing.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization rose 76 percent to 2.614 billion reais.
Braskem shares were up 6 percent in midday trading, the
biggest gain on the benchmark Bovespa stock index.
($1 = 3.52 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Priscila Jordao; Writing
by Brad Haynes; Editing by Paul Simao)