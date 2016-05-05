Miners increase green energy use to power their pits
* Rio uses most renewable power for energy-intensive aluminium
SAO PAULO May 5 Brazil's Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, reported on Thursday that first-quarter net income tripled from a year earlier to 747 million reais ($212.60 million).
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, rose 106 percent from a year earlier to 3.058 billion reais.
($1 = 3.5137 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Priscila Jordão; Writing by Silvio Cascione and Alden Bentley)
* Rio uses most renewable power for energy-intensive aluminium
WASHINGTON, May 16 Virginia's governor issued an order on Tuesday to lay the groundwork for a cap-and-trade system to cut greenhouse gas emissions from power plants to "fill the void" left by the Trump administration, which has been rolling back federal climate rules.