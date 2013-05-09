New York Times offers buyouts to newsroom employees
May 31 The New York Times Co said on Wednesday it offered buyouts to some of its newsroom employees, as it looks to streamline its editing and production systems and reduce the number of editors.
SAO PAULO May 9 Brazil's Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, may raise investments in coming years due to government stimulus for the chemical industry announced in April, Chief Executive Carlos Fadigas told journalists on Thursday.
CHICAGO, May 31 Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said on Wednesday his office sued five major drug manufacturers, accusing them of misrepresenting the risks of prescription opioid painkillers and so helping fuel a sky-rocketing drug addiction epidemic.