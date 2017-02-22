BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
SAO PAULO Feb 22 Petrochemical producer Braskem SA expects demand for plastic resins to grow around 2 percent this year from 2016, Chief Executive Fernando Musa said on a Wednesday earnings call.
Demand for polyethylene, polypropylene and PVC in Brazil rose 13 percent in the fourth quarter from a year ago, Braskem said in an unaudited earnings release on Wednesday. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.