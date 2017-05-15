SAO PAULO May 15 Braskem SA has seen
an improvement in Brazilian demand for its plastics and other
petrochemical products, especially in the automotive and
construction industries, Chief Executive Fernando Musa told
journalists on Monday.
Asked about a delay in releasing audited first-quarter
earnings, management said the company was close to finishing its
audit, which should not change the unaudited figures reported on
Monday. Braskem will announce on Thursday when it intends to
submit its 20F filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, an executive said.
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. Editing by W Simon)