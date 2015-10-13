STOCKHOLM Oct 13 Sweden's Bravida has narrowed the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) towards the higher end of its guidance in a sign of strong interest from investors, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The people said shares in the supplier of heating, plumbing and electrical installation would be priced between 40 and 42 Swedish crowns ahead of its market debut in Stockholm on Friday, compared with an initial guidance range of 36 to 44 crowns.

Bravida did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company, controlled by private equity firm Bain, said last week that if shares were sold at the top of that price range, it would mean a market value of 8.9 billion Swedish crowns ($1.1 billion).

Bravida, which supplies electrical, heating, plumbing and ventilation systems across Scandinavia, reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 774 million crowns last year on sales of 12 billion crowns.

($1 = 8.1151 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Niklas Pollard)