By Sven Nordenstam and Simon Meads
| STOCKHOLM/LONDON, March 30
At least four private
equity firms are set to fight it out for Sweden's Bravida, worth
around $1 billion, the latest signal that that buyout markets
are alive and well in the Nordic region.
Sources familiar with the matter said EQT, Apax Partners
, Bain Capital and PAI Partners have proceeded into the
second round of bids for the installation services firm, owned
by private equity group Triton.
Some of the sources said Nordic Capital did not make it into
the second round, but added it was possible the buyout house
could still get back into the auction process. Triton declined
to comment. The other private equity firms either declined to
comment or were not immediately available for comment.
Rival installation services firms, seen as natural buyers of
Bravida, such as Imtech and Spie, a French group
bought by buyout firms Clayton Dubilier & Rice and AXA Private
Equity from PAI last year, did not submit bids, the sources
said.
The auction follows the sale of Ahlsell by Cinven and
Goldman Sachs Capital Partners for 1.8 billion euros to rival
CVC, the largest private equity buyout in Europe this year, a
testament to the continuing strength of Nordic debt markets and
buyers belief in the outperformance of the region's economies.
Bravida could fetch around 9 times EBITDA, valuing the
company at around 6.5 to 7 billion Swedish crowns, or about $1
billion. Up to half of that would be available in financing from
local banks, some of the sources said.
Triton bought Bravida at the end of 2006 from Telenor
and other principal shareholders after the Norwegian
telecoms group decided to divest non-core activities.
Triton is also considering a sale of steel maker Ovako as it
prepares to raise a new 2.5 bln euro fund for deals in the
Nordic region and German-speaking Europe where it specialises.
Bravida provides electrical, plumbing, heating and other
installations. It had net sales of 10.7 billion crowns ($1.6
billion) in 2011 and an operating profit of 663 million.
It employs 8,000 people and has offices in Sweden, Norway
and Denmark. Deutsche Bank and Handelsbanken are advising Triton
on the sale.