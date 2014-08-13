Aug 13 Bravofly SA : * Says buyback will start on 17 september following publication of H1 report on

16 September 2014 and will end no later than 14 April * Refile-bravofly sa says buyback will start on 17 september following

publication of h1 report on 16 september 2014 and will end no later than 14

april * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage