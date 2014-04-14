Fitch Affirms Cyprus at 'BB-'; Outlook Positive
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cyprus's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-'. The Outlooks are Positive. The issue ratings on Cyprus's senior unsecured bonds have also been affirmed at 'BB-'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BBB-' and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs and issues at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The economic recovery, now in its third year foll