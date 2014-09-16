Sept 16 Bravofly SA :
* Says grew consolidated revenues by 21.2% to EUR 72.1 million
in the first
half-year 2014
* Says in H1 net income amounted to EUR 3.2 million, impacted
by IPO costs of
approximately EUR 4 million
* Says H1 adjusted EBITDA increased by 9.5% to EUR 12.2
million, due in
particular to the acquisition of metasearch provider Jetcost
* Sees in 2014 revenues of EUR 142-147 million and adjusted
EBITDA of EUR 22-24
million
* Management confirms forecast consistent with last update,
resulting in
expected gross travel value for full year of EUR 1,300-1,350
million
