(Recasts with delayed payment option)
BRASILIA Aug 21 Companies that win Brazil's
next rights auction for fourth-generation (4G) data services can
delay payments on 90 percent of bids, potentially depriving the
government of part of a $3 billion lifeline needed to meet its
year-end fiscal goal.
The auction to run the 700 MHz spectrum is scheduled to take
place on Sept. 30, according to a statement from
telecommunications regulator Anatel on Thursday, and will raise
at a minimum, 7.71 billion reais ($3.43 billion).
The winning companies must pay 10 percent of their bids up
front but the rest can be paid in six years with a grace period
of up to three years, adjusted to the IGP-DI inflation index
plus 1 percent per month. The rate adjustment is meant to
discourage companies from delaying payment.
President Dilma Rousseff has pledged to save at least 99
billion reais this year in primary surplus, or 1.9 percent of
the country's gross domestic product.
The primary surplus represents the public sector's excess
revenue over expenditures before debt interest payments.
The finance ministry has previously said the profits from
the 4G auction would help meet the 2014 goal. The government is
still counting on receiving the nearly 8 billion reais by the
end of the year, a government source said on Thursday.
Brazil's public finances have deteriorated rapidly under
Rousseff. She has given tax breaks to dozens of industries in an
attempt to restart the country's stagnant economy ahead of
October's presidential election. Most analysts are skeptical
that the government will reach its goal given disappointing
budget numbers over the past few months.
Each of the three nationwide slots being auctioned will
require a minimum bid of 1.927 billion reais, Anatel said.
Bidding for a fourth national slot, which excludes regions
covered by local firms CTBC and Sercomtel, will start at 1.893
billion reais. CTBC's zone requires a minimum bid of 29.6
million reais while Sercomtel's area requires at least 5.3
million reais.
Telefonica Brasil SA, TIM Participações SA
, America Movil SAB de CV and Grupo Oi SA
paid a combined 2.56 billion reais in 2012 for the
first round of 4G permits on the 2.5 gigahertz spectrum.
Auction winners will be responsible for the 3.6 billion
reais in costs to resolve interference issues relating to
signals currently operating on the frequency band, Anatel said.
($1 = 2.25 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy and Cesar Bianconi; Writing by Asher
Levine and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Marguerita Choy,
Bernard Orr)