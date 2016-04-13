SAO PAULO, April 13 China State Grid
is very interested in acquiring energy transmission projects in
Brazil belonging to Abengoa SA and is conducting due
diligence on the assets, the director of electric energy
regulator Aneel said on Wednesday.
Work on the projects stalled last year after the Spanish
firm ran into financial problems, and Aneel director Jose
Jurhosa said the regulator has been in talks with Abengoa.
Jurhosa said that he expected Abengoa and State Grid to
reach a deal in April.
Reuters reported earlier this month that officials from
State Grid were in Brazil and visiting Abengoa's projects.
State Grid has invested more than $1 billion in Brazil's
energy sector since 2010. Abengoa has about 6,000 kilometers of
transmission lines under construction that will demand billions
of dollars in investments.
The Spanish company also has debts of more than 800 million
reais ($227 million) with equipment suppliers in Brazil,
according to the electricity industry association Abinee.
($1 = 3.52 reais)
(Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Reese Ewing; editing by
Grant McCool)