* Brazil court legalizes abortion in case of anencephaly
* Further changes unlikely given sway of religious vote
By Maria Carolina Marcello and Eduardo Simões
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court on
Thursday voted to legalize abortions of severely brain-damaged
fetuses, loosening the law in the world's biggest Catholic
country and a region where the spread of evangelical
denominations in recent decades has maintained fierce opposition
to abortion rights.
With only two of the 10 judges voting against lifting the
ban, the decision marks a small but historic shift in abortion
law in Latin America's biggest country. Brazil, like many
countries in the region, has long banned abortions in all cases
except pregnancies caused by rape and those which pose a threat
to the life of the mother.
While private hospitals and illegal clinics have long found
ways around the ban, the decision now makes it possible for
mothers carrying fetuses suffering from anencephaly to abort the
pregnancy legally.
The measure applies specifically to cases of anencephaly, a
disorder that leads to a malformation or absence of large parts
of the brain and carries an overwhelming likelihood that the
baby will die shortly after birth.
Such babies "would never become a person," said Justice
Marco Aurelio Mello, speaking for the majority. "This is not
about a potential life, but about certain death."
Abortion rights advocates and medical groups for years have
pushed for such a measure, arguing that mothers who carried
babies likely to die post-delivery should be spared unnecessary
trauma.
"The diagnosis itself is bad enough," said Cristiao Rosas, a
physician and spokesman for a Brazilian federation of
obstetrician and gynecology groups. "It's a condemned gestation,
with no prognosis for extra-uterine survival, and with a
devastating impact on the psychological and emotional health of
the mother."
Religious groups in Brazil, which still wield significant
sway at the ballot box and in matters of public opinion, remain
fiercely opposed to any changes to abortion law.
"We all have an absolute right to life from conception until
natural death regardless of any type of deficiency," said Luiz
Carlos Ludi, a Catholic priest who led a protest this week
outside the Supreme Court building in Brasilia.
Such sentiments, echoed by Brazil's growing evangelical
population, mean any bigger changes to abortion law in the
country remain unlikely in the near future.
"This is a small and gradual step for very specific cases,"
said Rafael Cortes, a political analyst at Tendencias, a
consultancy in Sao Paulo. "Change bigger than this would be much
more difficult."
During Brazil's last presidential election, in late 2010,
the debate over abortion helped derail what had appeared to be
an easy first-round victory for President Dilma Rousseff.
After religious voters flocked to a born-again candidate in
the days before the first vote, Rousseff had to backpedal from
her abortion rights comments to assure her victory in a runoff.
(Writing and additional reporting by Paulo Prada; Editing by
Jackie Frank)